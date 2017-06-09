Pakistan army engineering infiltration in Kashmir: Indian Army



Arms and ammunition recovered from two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed at Sopore recently

The Army yesterday accused their Pakistani counterpart of engineering infiltration of armed terrorists into Kashmir, saying these groups were being provided active support, including covering fire, during their infiltration bids at the Line of Control.

"Indian Army units deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have foiled multiple attempts made by Pakistan army to push armed infiltrators across the LoC", Defence spokesperson of Northern Command said here.

He said that in the past 48 hours, infiltration attempts have been foiled at Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri Sectors. "Seven armed intruders have been eliminated so far," he said. He further said that a large quantity of arms, ammunition have been recovered.

"These armed intruder groups were being provided active support including covering fire (heavy calibre artillery) by Pakistan army posts on the LoC to assist them in infiltration into the Kashmir valley," the spokesperson said.

Not hurt: Army chief

He may have been compared with the notorious General Dyer of Jallianwala Bagh infamy, but Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is unfazed.

"See, I am an Army officer, just anything cannot affect me. You have to be prepared to face such.... People can misinterpret (comments made by him)," General Rawat said.

He was asked about academician Partha Chatterjee comparing him with General Dyer, who ordered firing at protesters at Jallianwala Bagh of Amritsar on April 13, 1919, in which 379 people were killed.

"There is no need to react... It should not bother me," the General said. Asked if he was not hurt by the comparison, he said, "Not at all".

