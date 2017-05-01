E-paper

Pakistan Army mutilates bodies of two Indian soldiers

Indian Army. Pic/ANI

New Delhi/Jammu: The Pakistan Army killed two Indian soldiers in unprovoked firing and mutilated their bodies near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Monday.

The "despicable act" occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch border district, the Northern Command said, and warned of "appropriate response" to "an unsoldierly act by the Pakistan Army".

The dead soldiers included an army man and a BSF Head Constable, Defence Ministry sources told IANS.

"The Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts on the LOC in Krishna Ghati sector.

"In an unsoldierly act by the Pakistan Army, the bodies of the two soldiers in the patrol were mutilated," the Northern Command said in a statement.

1 Comments

  • greenfield51 minutes ago

    enough is enough, the Red line has been crossed, a befitting spine breaking reply shall be given in a Manner that they do not stand up again for the next two generations, The Nation is with the armed forces, and Politicians shall stay out of this. we need action at the earliest, before any further soldier is killed , we cannot afford another sacrifice

