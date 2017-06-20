Pakistan armyman mocks India, calls for unity against 'enemy'

Pakistan Army official has mocked India after the country finished off Champions Trophy cricket final emerging as champions. The Army official shared celebration photos of Pakistan Army, Balochistan, Srinagar.

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor first shared photos of Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa with victory (V) sign and soldiers dancing over Pakistani triumph over India at the Oval.

COAS watching historic winning moments of cricket match. pic.twitter.com/VmztNCrUYn — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 18, 2017

He then went on to post pictures from Balochistan where people were celebrating the victory. "And this is Our Balochistan. 'To whom it may concern'. Lay off," he wrote.

And this is Our Baluchistan. "To whom it may concern". Lay off!#HumSabKaPakistan

ðÂÂµðÂÂ°Pakistan Zindabad. pic.twitter.com/JGjXaRrzRi — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 18, 2017

Ghafoor also posted a video showing people in Srinagar purportedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India. "And this s.........Srinagar!!" he wrote.

And this is.........Srinagar!! pic.twitter.com/Espi1dcmcq — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 18, 2017

As soon as Pakistan won the match, a large number of youth hit the streets across the Valley to celebrate the win on Sunday. Beating drums and singing songs, youths burst crackers and raised slogans in favour of Pakistan. Large processions of youths were witnessed in many parts of the city here and elsewhere in the Valley. The celebrations were also held in Uri town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district. The town is close to the Line of Control (LoC) and has a huge presence of army.

A large number of youth marched towards the residence of moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq around 11 pm and requested him to come out to celebrate the win with them. Mirwaiz came out of his Nigeen residence, addressed the youth and congratulated the Pakistan cricket team. Earlier, Mirwaiz tweeted a congratulatory message to the team, invoking a strong response from cricketer Gautam Gambhir. (Read More)

In another tweet, he said, "Valiant soldiers of Pakistan congrat Team Pak & Nation. United we shall defend Pak against all threats our enemies hatch." Pakistan won the Champions Trophy cricket final yesterday by defeating India by 180 runs.

Valiant soldiers of Pakistan congrat Team Pak & Nation.United we shall defend Pak against all threats our enemies hatch.#HumSabKaPakistan pic.twitter.com/uLrmyJ3JTi — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 18, 2017

COAS congrats Team Pakistan & nation. Announces Umrah for team.

"Nothing beats 'Team Work', Pakistan is a team against every threat" COAS. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 18, 2017

An inspired Pakistan hammered a blundering India by 180 runs to lift the ICC Champions Trophy, riding on a scintillating hundred from rookie opener Fakhar Zaman and a sensational bowling spell from Mohammad Amir. This is Pakistan's first ICC title triumph since their 2009 World Twenty20 win but more importantly it broke the jinx of not performing against India in big ticket matches. For a team that can't play international cricket at home due to security issues, the victory has far-reaching implications.

This was the biggest margin of victory in any ICC ODI tournament in terms of runs. The previous highest was registered by Australia when they thrashed India by 125 runs in the 2003 World Cup final in Johannesburg.