Pakistan asks Afghanistan to hand over 76 'most-wanted' terrorists

Islamabad: In an unusual move, Pakistan Army yesterday handed over a list of 76 “most wanted” terrorists to Afghan embassy officials and demanded “immediate action” against them, amidst a spurt in terror attacks in the country.

Pakistan Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz also telephoned Afghan National Security Adviser Hanif Atmar and urged him to take action against militants involved in terrorism inside Pakistan.

Aziz called the Afghan National Security Adviser after an unnamed official from the Afghan embassy was summoned to military headquarters in Rawalpindi and handed down a list of 76 “most wanted” terrorists for “immediate action” or extradition to Pakistan.

Aziz conveyed to the Afghan National Security Adviser that terrorist group Jamat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) was behind these barbaric acts of terrorism in Pakistan. Afghanistan was asked to either take “immediate action” against the named terrorists or hand them over to Pakistan, he said.