Pakistan claims its jets flew over Siachen, IAF denies airspace violation

Fighter Jet representational picture

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday denied claims by Pakistan Air Force that its fighter jets had flown over the Siachen glacier.

"There is no reported airspace violation," sources in the Indian Air Force said in response to Pakistan's claim of its fighter jets having flown over the glacier which is in India's control.

Pakistani media reports said jet fighters of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) made flights near the Siachen glacier on Wednesday morning.

According to Samaa.tv, Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman paid a visit to the forward airbase in Skardu and was accompanied by the top leadership of the Pakistan Air Force.

Siachen Glacier at an elevation of over 5,500 meters, is also called the world's highest battlefield.

In 1984, India launched Operation Meghdoot, a military operation that gave India control over all of the Siachen Glacier, including its tributaries.