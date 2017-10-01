Two college girls in Pakistan's Punjab province have been expelled after they inflicted cuts on their arms with knives as part of the controversial 'Blue Whale Challenge' game.The administration of the Government Girls Degree College in Jhelum on Friday expelled two intermediate girl students after detecting self-inflicted injuries on their arms.



Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

"We expelled the girls after they admitted that they inflicted injuries on their arms while playing the dangerous game. We also asked their parents to keep a check on their daughters," college principal Raheela Chandni said, adding that the decision to expel the girls was taken to prevent other students of the college from being influenced by the phenomenon.