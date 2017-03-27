Pakistan detains 100 Indian fishermen

Islamabad: Pakistani authorities detained 100 Indian fishermen on Sunday for allegedly violating the country's maritime boundary, police officials said.

The Maritime Security Agency (MSA) said 19 boats were also seized, Xinhua news agency reported. The MSA officials handed over the Indian fishermen to the police for legal proceedings. They will be produced in a court on Monday, police said.

India and Pakistan routinely arrest fishermen on charges of entering each other's waters. Pakistani officials said the Indian fishermen continued to intrude into the country's marine-rich Indus delta region on which the livelihood of local fishermen depends.