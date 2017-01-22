Pakistan hands over jawan who strayed across LoC as goodwill gesture



A video grab of Chavan (L) with Pakistan Army personnel on Saturday. Pic/Dawn

Attari: Pakistan on Saturday han­ded over to India its soldier who had inadvertently crossed the LoC hours after the army’s surgical strike in September last year.

Chandu Babulal Chavan, 22, returned through the land transit route of Attari-Wagah border. Chavan, posted with 37 Rashtriya Rifles, had mistakenly crossed the boundary in Kashmir hours after India's surgical strikes on terrorist bases across the LoC. He will be medically examined by a team of army doctors, said an official posted at Attari. MoS for Defence Subhash Bhamre said the soldier will be able to return home only after Army completes due procedures.

"Pak Army returning Indian sldr to India as goodwill (sic)," Pakistan's Major Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

In a separate statement, Pakist­an's Foreign Ministry said, "The decision of Paki­stan government is based on humanitarian grounds and the commitment to ensure peace and tranquility at the LoC."