Pakistan kills Lahore attack mastermind

Rawalpindi: Conducting targeted strikes across the Afghan border, Pakistan army has succeeded in killing two high-profile terrorists affiliated with terrorist group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, including the Lahore attack mastermind, media reports said.

According to security sources, those killed included Wajihullah alias Ahrar, who was the brain behind the recent suicide attack in Lahore and earlier incidents in Punjab, Geo TV reported.

Sources added that Wajihullah was sponsored by a hostile intelligence agency for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

On February 13, at least 14 people, including senior police officers, were killed when a suicide bomber detonated himself near Lahore's Charing Cross, where hundreds of demonstrators had gathered for a protest.

Another terrorist killed by the army was Hikmat alias Qari Zubair, who was in-charge of terrorist transit camp in Afghanistan and coordinator for terrorist operations in Pakistan, sources said.