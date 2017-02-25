Pakistan kills Lahore attack plotter across Afghan border

Rawalpindi: Conducting targeted strikes across the Afghan border, Pakistan army has succeeded in killing two high-profile terrorists affiliated with terrorist group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, including the February 13 Lahore attack mastermind.
According to security sources, those killed included Wajihullah alias Ahrar, who was the brain behind the recent suicide attack in Lahore and earlier incidents in Punjab. Sources added that Wajihullah was sponsored by a hostile intelligence agency for terrorist activities in Pakistan.
Another terrorist killed by the army was Hikmat alias Qari Zubair, who was in-charge of terrorist transit camp in Afghanistan and coordinator for terrorist operations in Pakistan, sources said.
Pakistani officials on Friday said Thursday's blast that killed 10 people at a shopping centre in Lahore was most probably an accident caused by a gas leak, not a bomb. "The blast was not an act of terrorism," said Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, adding, "There is no evidence of explosive materials."
