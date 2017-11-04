Pakistan leaders pay condolences over Dina Wadia's death

Pakistan's top leadership on Friday expressed their condolences over the death of Dina Wadia, saying the only daughter of the country's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a greatly respected and admired figure. Wadia passed away at her home in New York on Thursday. She was 98.



The Foreign Office in a message said that President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi "expressed deepest condolences, on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, on the passing away of Ms Dina Wadia".

"Nusli Wadia, Dina Wadia's son, has been conveyed the feelings of the Pakistani nation, on the demise of their beloved mother, who was greatly respected and admired in Pakistan. May she rest in peace," it said.

Born on the night between August 14 and 15 in 1919 in London, Dina's relation with Jinnah suffered when she decided to marry a Parsi man against her father's wishes.

She visited Pakistan after partition, first when Jinnah died in 1948 and the second time in 2004.