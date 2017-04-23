Pakistan man lives on leaves, wood for 25 years

Lahore: A man in Pakistan's Punjab province has been surviving on fresh leaves and wood for the last 25 years and has never fallen ill. Mehmood Butt, 50, who hails from Gujranwala district, said he started eating leaves as he had no work and could not afford a basic meal.

"Eating wood and leaves has become my habit now," Butt was quoted as saying by The News International. Years later, as he took up work and could afford meals, he found himself strangely keen on maintaining his unique eating practice, the report said.

Butt, who earns Rs 600 a day by transporting things from one place to another on his donkey cart, says wood from Banyan, Tali and Suck Chain trees are his favourites.