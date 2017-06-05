Pakistan man shot dead by wife who accused him of raping daughter-in-law

Representational pic

A man was shot dead in Pakistan allegedly by his wife who accused him of raping their daughter-in-law. Begum Bibi, who lived in Shangla village, said she killed Gulbar Khan because "he didn't respect family and relations". She claimed that Khan had been repeatedly assaulting their daughter-in-law for the past three months.

The rape survivor's husband, a Frontier Corps soldier, said he knew his wife's ordeal "but due to parental respect, I couldn't kill him, but informed my mother that I will leave home after my return" from training. Khan was sleeping when his wife opened fire on him with a pistol with their daughter-in-law's assistance, police said. Police yesterday produced Begum, her daughter-in-law and son before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.