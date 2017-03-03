Pakistan not to extradite Kulbhushan Jadhav: Sartaj Aziz tells Senate



Sartaj Aziz



Islamabad: Pakistan's top foreign policy advisor Sartaj Aziz on Friday ruled out extradition of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, saying categorically - "There is no such possibility."

Briefing lawmakers in the Senate, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Aziz rejected reports that Jadhav will be released at some stage. Aziz said a case was being prepared to prosecute Jadhav, who was arrested from Balochistan in March last year.

Aziz said "It has never been said that there was any lack of evidence against Jadhav".

Jadhav in a video had "confessed" that he was working for India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to create instability in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and Karachi, which India has denied.

"We have prepared an FIR and a case is in the process of registration to prosecute the Indian state actor for involvement in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan," Aziz told the Senate in response to a query during question hour, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

The Foreign Affairs Adviser also said that a dossier has been shared with United Nations Secretary General on "Indian involvement" in the internal affairs of Pakistan. "This dossier includes details about Kulbhushan Jadhav and his activities," he said.

"The government is also examining the possibility of sharing the dossier with other countries and international organisations," he added.

Explaining the details of the dossier presented to the UN, Aziz said it was based on thorough ground work and inputs from various departments. "This is a very delicate and sensitive issue and requires detailed preparations and home work as it relates to direct or indirect involvement of Indian state actor in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan," he added.

Claiming that Pakistan's viewpoint on the issue of Indian involvement was being accepted internationally, he said the government also sent a list of questions to New Delhi on the matter.

"Dossier is not the only route to deal with this issue as actual route to settle this issue is prosecution for which the case is being prepared," the adviser explained.