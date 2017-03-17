Pakistan's proposal to give fifth province status to Gilgit-Baltistan region 'entirely unacceptable'

New Delhi: India yesterday termed as "entirely unacceptable" any possible attempt by Pakistan to declare the Gilgit-Baltistan region, bordering disputed PoK, as the fifth province.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said any such step would not be able to hide the illegality of Pakistan's occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir which it must vacate, forthwith.

Noting that the issue pertains to the sovereignty of India, he said the government’s position is very well known on the matter.