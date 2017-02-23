Pakistan's top Shariat court deems IVF conception legal

Islamabad: In some good news for childless couples with medical complications, Pakistan's top Shariat court has ruled that using 'test tube baby' method for conceiving is "legal and lawful".

If "the sperm has been obtained from the father and the egg from the mother and the same has been fertilised in the test tube through medical process and the embryo is then placed in the womb of the actual mother... the procedure would be legal and lawful," the Federal Shariat Court declared yesterday.

"This process cannot be considered as illegal or against the Injunctions of Holy Quran and Sunnah," the court said in its 22-page ruling on in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). The court said, "The child in such a case by all means would be legal and legitimate." The court, however, made it clear that any other condition for obtaining a test tube baby would be considered un-Islamic. It also directed the government to take action against those involved in anti-sharia practices in this regard.