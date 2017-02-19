Pakistan Senate passes Hindu marriage bill

Islamabad: The landmark bill to regulate marriages of minority Hindus in Pakistan is set to become a law with the Senate unanimously passing it.

The Hindu Marriage Bill 2017, which is the first elaborate Hindu community’s personal law, was adopted by the Senate on Friday. The bill was approved by the National Assembly on September 26, 2015.

The bill is widely acceptable to Hindus living in Pakistan because it relates to registration of marriage, separation and remarriage, with the minimum age of marriage set at 18 years for both boys and girls.