Pakistan summons Indian envoy over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control in which a woman was reportedly killed. Director General (SA & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian envoy and "lodged a strong protest on the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces in Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on November 14.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," the Pakistani official said. The Director-General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate the incidents of truce violations, said an official statement issued in Islamabad.

The Indian diplomat was also told that India should permit the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said. The Foreign Ministry said that during 2017 to date, "Indian forces have carried out more than 1,300 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary which, it claimed, has led to the deaths of 50 civilians and injuries to 165.