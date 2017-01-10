Pakistan test fires first nuke-capable missile



The first submarine-launched cruise missile is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and providing a credible second strike capability

Islamabad: Pakistan yesterday successfully test-fired its first Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead up to 450 km from an undisclosed location in the Indian Ocean, giving the country a “credible” second-strike capability, the military said.

The missile, Babur-3, was fired from an underwater, mobile platform and hit its target with precise accuracy, the Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistani military said in a statement. Babur-3, which has a range of 450 km, is a sea-based variant of Ground Launched Cruise Missile (GLCM) Babur-2, which was successfully tested earlier in December, last year.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the nation and the military on the first successful test-fire of the SLCM. Sharif further said that Pakistan always maintains policy of peaceful co-existence but this test is a step towards reinforcing policy of credible minimum deterrence.