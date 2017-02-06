Pakistan thanks India for reuniting 5-year-old boy with mother



Rohina Kiyani with her son, Iftikhar. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Pakistan has thanked India for its cooperation in reuniting a five-year-old boy with his Pakistani mother nearly a year after he was taken to India on the sly by his father.

"We are thankful to Indian authorities for their cooperation in this humanitarian matter," Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit tweeted. The boy, Iftikhar Ahmed, was on Saturday handed over to Pakistan Rangers and his mother Rohina Kiyani at Wagah.