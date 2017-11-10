Pakistan to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife to meet him on humanitarian grounds

Pakistan on Friday announced that the wife of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a military court, can meet him "purely on humanitarian grounds". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a Note Verbale to this effect was sent to the Indian High Commission here on Friday.

Kulbhushan Jadhav

"The government of Pakistan has decided to arrange a meeting of Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav with his wife, in Pakistan, purely on humanitarian grounds," a two-part statement from the ministry said. Islamabad has said that Jadhav, allegedly an officer with the Indian Navy and attached to the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was arrested on March 3, 2016, after he crossed illegally into Pakistan.

Friday's statement said Jadhav had "confessed" in a Pakistani court "that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organise espionage, terrorist and sabotage activities aimed at destabilizing and waging war against Pakistan".