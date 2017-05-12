Pakistan troops targets civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir, kills woman and injured husband



A resident living near the border points out damage caused to the wall of a government school by mortal shelling from Pakistan, at Jhanghar yesterday. Pic/PTI

Pakistani troops yesterday resorted to shelling on civilian areas near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, killing a woman and injuring her husband and provoking retaliation by the Indian Army, in which two Pakistani soldiers were injured.

In the wake of the Pakistani action in Naushera tehsil of Rajouri district, schools in the area were closed down and an evacuation plan was activated under which over 1200 people from various border hamlets are being shifted to safer places.

"The Pakistani Army fired indiscriminately from small arms and automatic weapons from 10.40 pm on Wednesday on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Naushera belt of Rajouri district," a defence spokesman said.

The Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing, using small arms, automatic rifles, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars, he said.

A shell hit a village in Laam belt of Naushera sector last morning, killing Akhtar Bi (35) and injuring her husband, Mohmmad Hanief (40), said Yugal Manhas, senior superintendent of police, Rajouri.

After the Pakistani shelling, sub-divisional magistrate of Nowshera tehsil issued an order, directing closure of all schools in the area as a precautionary measure..