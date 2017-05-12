Pakistan troops targets civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir, kills woman and injured husband

A resident living near the border points out damage caused to the wall of a government school by mortal shelling from Pakistan, at Jhanghar yesterday. Pic/PTI
Pakistani troops yesterday resorted to shelling on civilian areas near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, killing a woman and injuring her husband and provoking retaliation by the Indian Army, in which two Pakistani soldiers were injured.
In the wake of the Pakistani action in Naushera tehsil of Rajouri district, schools in the area were closed down and an evacuation plan was activated under which over 1200 people from various border hamlets are being shifted to safer places.
"The Pakistani Army fired indiscriminately from small arms and automatic weapons from 10.40 pm on Wednesday on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Naushera belt of Rajouri district," a defence spokesman said.
The Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing, using small arms, automatic rifles, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars, he said.
A shell hit a village in Laam belt of Naushera sector last morning, killing Akhtar Bi (35) and injuring her husband, Mohmmad Hanief (40), said Yugal Manhas, senior superintendent of police, Rajouri.
After the Pakistani shelling, sub-divisional magistrate of Nowshera tehsil issued an order, directing closure of all schools in the area as a precautionary measure..
Hizbul hand in Armyman's killing?
Militants belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen may have killed Army officer Lt Ummer Fayaz and an INSAS rifle snatched from cops could have been used in the crime. A senior police official said Fayaz's body did not bear any torture mark.
Pakistan alleges ceasefire violation
Pakistan yesterday summoned India's deputy high commissioner in Islamabad to "condemn" the alleged ceasefire violation by India along the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that killed a man and injured three others.
Students clash in Anantnag, Baramulla
Clashes broke out yesterday between student protesters and security forces in Anantnag and Baramulla districts of Kashmir, the police said. Some students hurled stones at security forces, compelling the personnel to use force in an attempt to chase the protesters away.
1200 No. of people being shifted in view of the shelling
