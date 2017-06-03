E-paper

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

By PTI | Jammu

In yet another ceasefire violation, Pakistan today resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas along LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting Indian troops to retaliate.

"Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 2300 hours yesterday along the Line of Control (LC) in Poonch sector", a defence spokesperson said.

He said the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on, he added.

