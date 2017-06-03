Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

In yet another ceasefire violation, Pakistan today resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas along LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting Indian troops to retaliate.
"Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 2300 hours yesterday along the Line of Control (LC) in Poonch sector", a defence spokesperson said.
He said the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on, he added.
Trending Videos
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor looks exactly like Sanjay Dutt from 'Rocky'
Vintage Mumbai: City's history that will leave you spellbound
Video: Ishan Khattar ignores Shahid Kapoor's warning over Jhanvi Kapoor
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments