Pakistan woman killed by brother for 'honour'

Karachi: A mother of four in Pakistan was allegedly killed by her brother yesterday in a suspected honour killing in the southern Sindh province, police said. Ghulam Hussain Gopang, the brother of the woman, was arrested following the incident.

Gopang confessed to have murdered his sister, saying he was motivated to commit the crime on the suspicion that his sister was in an illicit relationship with a local man, police said. Her husband, however, did not comment on his wife’s murder, the Dawn reported.

Every year, hundreds of women are killed in Pakistan by their male relatives for “dishonouring” the family. In July, a high-profile murder of social media starlet Qandeel Baloch allegedly by her brother over “honour” prompted the government to pass a bill in the parliament invoking stronger punishments for those involved in such killings.