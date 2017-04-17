Pakistan yet to respond to India's demand on Kulbhushan Jadhav case



Ex-servicemen shout slogans in Patna against Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif demanding release of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: India yesterday said it was yet to get a response from Pakistan on its demand for a certified copy of the charge-sheet as well as the military court order awarding death sentence to retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

"We have sought from the Foreign Ministry (of Pakistan) a certified copy of the charge-sheet as well as the judgment in the death sentence of Jadhav, but there is no response yet from Pakistan's side," MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay told reporters.

India had already announced that it would appeal against the death sentence to Jadhav. Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad, Gautam Bambawale, had met Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Friday in connection with the case and demanded a certified copy of the charge-sheet and the judgment, besides consular access to Jadhav.

Pak's new dossier

Pakistan has prepared a new dossier about alleged militant activities of Indian prisoner Jadhav and will share it with the UN and foreign envoys stationed here, media reports have said.

The new dossier is based on Jadhav's early testimonial and statements given in front of the Field General Court Martial about his alleged involvement in espionage and sabotage activities in Karachi and Balochistan, reports said.