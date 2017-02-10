Pakistani couple living in Mumbai told to pack up and leave India in 10 days

Bombay High Court gives the order after home department refuses to grant them citizenship or visa



Syed Waseem Ur Rehman has been staying in Bhandup with his wife since 2010

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked a Pakistani couple to leave India within next 10 days. The man, Syed Waseem Ur Rehman and his wife Sayeda Saima Waseem Ur Rehman have been staying in Bhandup since October 2010. Syed, who hails from Rawalpindi, claims to be a descendant of a Sufi saint. The couple was previously deported in 2007.

A bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Anuja Prabhudesai said that as the Central Home Department has refused to grant them Indian citizenship or extend their visa, they should leave the country. Till then, they should visit the Bhandup police station daily.

In his petition to support his stay, he has also claimed that his grandfather Sayed Sufi Mansuri Hasan Shah was a freedom fighter who served in the Indian National Army of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

After the partition, the grandfather stayed in India while some other family members settled in Pakistan.

The grandfather established several shrines across India and also started working for Sufism. The grandfather is one of the founding members of Mehfil-e-Hasani Ashram in Bhandup.

In his will, he has declared Syed as the heir to the various ashrams and shrines he established in India.

In a petition filed in November last year, Bhandup resident Shafique Qureshi November had opposed Rahman’s stay in the country saying that he’d gotten the X-Visa by bribing officials. This visa is not given to Bangaldeshi and Pakistanis.

He has also cited in his petition and through his counsel Ajit Kenjale that Rehman was giving provocative speeches in the country.