Pakistani forces kill 12 hardcore terrorists in Balochistan



Representational picture

Pakistani security forces have killed 12 hardcore terrorists in southwestern Balochistan province, the military said on Sunday. An intelligence-based operation was conducted in Mastung, some 50km south of Quetta, the provincial capital, over the past two days, Xinhua quoted an army statement as saying.

"Terrorists were hiding inside a cave for planning, coordination and execution of terrorist activities in Balochistan," the statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations of Pakistan army said. "During exchange of fire 12 hardcore terrorists have been killed. Five security officials, including 2 officers, got injured," the army said.

The statement did not say which group the terrorists belonged to, however, local media quoted official sources as saying that the terrorists belonged to Daesh or the Islamic State. The army said more details about the operation will be shared with the media later.