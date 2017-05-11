Pakistani man moves Islamabad court to meet Indian wife privately

Islamabad: Pakistani man Tahir Ali, who allegedly forced Indian national Uzma to marry him, filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court on Thursday to meet his Indian wife privately.

Uzma on May 8 alleged that she was forced to marry Ali at gunpoint, adding that she was unaware that the latter was already married and a father of four children. The claims were denied by Tahir.

The Interior Ministry Secretary, the Secretary of Foreign Ministry, the Indian High Commission, and Uzma were all party to the application filed in court by Ali.

"Uzma made false allegations against me under pressure," Ali was quoted by Geo News.

Ali requested that Uzma should be barred from travelling to India till a decision on his petition was announced.

He also requested the court to schedule the hearing for his petition on Monday.

Uzma has also alleged she was given sleeping pills and forcibly brought to Pakistan. "I was mentally, physically and sexually tortured," she remarked, adding that she has been staying at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad of her own accord.

