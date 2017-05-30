Pakistani-origin doctor who saved Manchester Arena blast victims racially abused



A 37-year-old Pakistani-origin doctor, who spent 48 hours saving the lives of victims of Manchester terror attack, was racially abused and called a terrorist after being told to "go back to your country", media reports said yesterday.

Naveed Yasin, a trauma and orthopaedic surgeon, was on his way to Salford Royal Hospital to continue to help the victims when a middle-aged man pulled up beside him and hurled abuse at him. He was called a "brown, P*** b******" and a "terrorist" by a thug in a van after spending two days operating on people injured in the blast, the Manchester Evening News reported.

"I can't take away the hatred he had for me because of my skin colour...," he said.

"Terror attacks don't discriminate against race or religion but this [the racial abuse] didn't discriminate either.