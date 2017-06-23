Pakistani troops launch attack in Indian territory, kill 2 jawans



Locals look at the house at Kakapora where the terrorists were hiding, after the encounter. Pic/AFP

Pakistani troops yesterday carried out an attack 600 metres inside Indian territory in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing two jawans and losing one of their men in the retaliatory action.

One of the attackers was injured in the Indian retaliatory action and his body was extricated under cover of heavy firing by the Pakistani troops across the LoC, an Army official said.

The Border Action Team (BAT), which generally comprises special forces of the Pakistan Army and some terrorists, carried out the attack at around 2 pm with the aid of cover fire by Pakistani troops, he said. This was the third BAT action in Poonch this year.

Indian security forces had dealt a severe blow to the militant group, Lashker-e-Taiba, when they killed three of its members early yesterday after a six-hour encounter at Kakapora, which triggered protests that led to the death of a civilian the police described as a "chronic stone pelter".