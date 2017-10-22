A Pakistani woman journalist who was allegedly kidnapped while pursuing the case of an Indian engineer two years ago has been rescued, officials said. Zeenat Shahzadi, a 26-year-old reporter of Daily Nai Khaber and Metro News TV channel, went missing on August 2015, when some unidentified men kidnapped her while she was en route to her office from her home in Lahore.



Shahzadi was believed to have 'forcibly disappeared' while working on the case of Indian citizen Hamid Ansari, before her abduction. Ansari went missing within the country in November 2012. Justice (retd.) Javed Iqbal, the head of the missing persons commission, said Shahzadi was rescued from an area along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Thursday. He said some non-state actors and enemy agencies had kidnapped her, and tribal elders in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa helped in her recovery. Her family is yet to issue a statement.