Pakistanis vote in Lahore by-polls



Voters line up to cast their ballot on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Pakistanis voted on Sunday for the parliamentary seat where the ailing wife of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is contesting to show that support for the family was undiminished and that the people have rejected the Supreme Court's decision to send its leader home.

The NA-120 seat in Lahore, said to be the stronghold of the Sharifs, fell vacant on July 28 after the Apex court disqualified Sharif in the Panama Papers case.

A total of 44 candidates, including cricket-turned- politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate, Yasmin Rashid, are in the fray.

Sheikh Yaqoob, a candidate from the Milli Muslim League, a new political party backed by Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ut-Dawa (JuD), is also standing. The voting started at 8 am and continued till 5pm. The counting began soon after the voting concluded. Pakistan Army personnel have been supervising the polling process. The voters' turnout that was relatively low in the morning started picking up in the afternoon.

Some voters complained that the process inside the polling stations was taking too long and that some of the polling stations were without electricity. Some also complained that their votes were not in the polling station concerned.

44

Number of candidates in the fray