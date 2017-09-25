Palghar crime: Woman alleges rape by husband's friends



Two men allegedly raped a 36-year- old woman, whose husband was in jail, in the neighbouring Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The men were friends of the woman's husband. They approached the woman on the pretext of offering help in the release of her jailed husband, an official at Tulinj police station said.

On Friday, the duo came to the woman's house at a chawl in Nalla Sopara area of Palghar where they allegedly raped and threatened her, he said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered offences against the two men under IPC section 376D (gangrape) and other relevant provisions and launched a search for them, the official said.

