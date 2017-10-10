Pallavi Purkayastha murder: Convict who jumped parole arrested

A watchman who was convicted for murdering lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha in 2012 and jumped parole over 18 months ago was arrested by Mumbai police from Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Sajjad Ahmad Abdul Aziz Mughal was serving life term in Nashik central jail after he was convicted by a Mumbai court for murdering Purkayastha, daughter of an IAS officer, in her flat at suburban Wadala in Mumbai.



In 2016 he was released on parole after which he was absconding, said police. "Sajjad was arrested from near Srinagar by a team led by police inspector Sanjay Nikam. The team was on his trail since he absconded in February 2016," said Mumbai Commissioner of Police Datta Padsalgikar.



Mughal was employed as a watchman at the 'Himalayan Heights' building. Purkayastha was working as an advisor at filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's firm Excel Entertainment.