After getting furlough from Nashik jail authorities, lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha's murderer, Sajjad Mugal alias Pathan, 28, who'd killed her while working as a security guard at her residential complex, had again worked as a guard at two societies in the city, right under the Mumbai Police's nose, as per his statement (a copy of which is with mid-day).



According to his statement, after being released on 90-day furlough on February 26, 2016, Mugal first went to meet his friend Bashir alias Gandhi (hailing from Poonch, Jammu), who worked as a security supervisor at Sagar City in Andheri West. With his help, Mugal managed to get employed with UGF Security Agency and started working as a guard at Atlantic Complex near Sagar City. He'd identified himself as Imran Shaikh from Srinagar to get the job for Rs 10,000 a month.

Pallavi Purkayastha, who was murdered at her Wadala flat in 2012

After 15 days, he switched jobs, getting the same position at a newly constructed building on SV Road in Andheri West for Rs 12,000. Here, he worked for a month, before being asked for identification documents by the employer, to which he said he would bring it from his village soon.

Pallavi's father Atanu Purkayastha had expressed the fear that he was a hardened criminal likely to repeat the offence, posing a question to the police: "What if he is already back in Mumbai, has assumed a new identity and is employed as a security guard at some other building?" After roaming in the city, in April 2016, he boarded Jammu Tavi Express at Bandra Terminus and went to Srinagar.

Family supported escape plan

Mugal, in his statement, has admitted that he discussed his escape plan with his family members and they all were in agreement that he shouldn't return to jail and go into hiding. After this, he misled local authorities and managed to obtain an RTP Pass (a security pass issued by the local police to villagers), staying in the village at different locations.

