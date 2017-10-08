Pallavi Vikamsey, the 20-year-old daughter of Nilesh Vikamsey (president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India), who died after falling off a local train off Currey Road station, made the last call from her cellphone at 6.21 pm. Four minutes later, she sent a text message to her sister-in-law Sharayu, "Sorry no body is responsible." The call, cops now believe, may hold some clue to whether her death, only seconds after the text was sent, was a suicide or an accident. Dadar Railway Police (central) got details of Pallavi's call data records (CDR) from her service provider.



A prayer meeting was organised for Pallavi Vikamsey at Dadar on Saturday

On October 4, Pallavi fell off a CST-Dombivli local train between Currey Road and Parel. Senior Inspector NA Bobde of Dadar railway police station said, "We are studying the CDR. However, we won't be able to share any information pertaining to the last call she made as it is a part of our ongoing investigation." The cops want to record the statements of the persons she was seen speaking to as per the CCTV footage from CST station — the first when she entered the station and the second was the last call she made, at 6.21 pm. It is not clear how long this call lasted or if she dialled the number, but the incident occurred before the call got connected. The police have also found an incoming call as per the CDR on Pallavi's mobile number, made by Pallavi's family.

A police officer added, "We will also be speaking to those with whom she was in contact through that day, especially those she was in touch with." On Saturday, the statement of the witness Geeta Gaikward who had alerted the RPF control room helpline number 182, within minutes after Pallavi fell off the train, was recorded with the Dadar railway police. Speaking to mid-day Geeta said, "I narrated the same details, and said that I had seen her trying to leap out twice. When I felt that someone had fallen off, I called the RPF."

She added, "The cops wanted to know if I had seen her jump from the train, to which I replied in the negative. The police also wanted to know, if she was holding her mobile phone, and I replied in negative. I remember her using both her hands to hold the bar and grab the rail." Inspector Bobde added that they have also recorded the statement of the station master and the point's man who took the police to the spot.

Pallavi's cellphone — an iPhone — hasn't been found on the tracks. "We have put the IMEI number on tracker. The probability of the phone being thrown away or being stolen, cannot be ruled out." Senior Police Inspector Shuklal Varpe of MRA Marg Police Station said, "We contacted the family today for their statements, but they have asked for some more time, as they are still in shock."

Varpe added that Pallavi's bag, initially thought to be missing, had been left at her office. It was handed to her brother Jihaan later. "It only had her personal belonging and nothing else was found," he said.