Pallavi Vikamsey made last call to her friend: GRP

24-year-old Pallavi Vikamsey was found dead in the tracks between suburban Parel and Curry Road stations on October 4 and the last call she made was to her friend, a senior GRP official said on Wednesday.

As per the CDR record, Pallavi made the last call of one second to a friend before the phone went off the radar at 6:21 PM, the official, attached to Government Railway Police, Dadar, said.



The deceased was using an high-end cell phone, whose last location was Curry road. We conducted a search on the tracks between Curry Road and Chinchpokli, but her phone is yet to be found, he said. According to the official, the cell phone could have been broken or stolen from the spot. "We have put the cell phone on tracker, which will help us to know the location, if it is not switched off," he said.



As per the official, police are yet to record the statement of motorman of the local in which Pallavi was travelling. "We have sent repeated reminders to the Central

Railway for recording the statements of the motorman. But until today they haven't come to us for the same," the official said. The motorman's statement will help us to ascertain whether the girl committed suicide or not, he said.



Pallavi, daughter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) president Nilesh Vikamsey was found dead on tracks on October 4.