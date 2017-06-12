Pan-India drug racket busted in Mumbai, 75 kgs weed seized

In a successful collaboration, Telangana cops and the Mumbai police have apprehended two drug dealers from Jogeshwari and seized 75 kg weed worth lakhs.

Two other members of the drug racket, however, managed to escape.

City police sources said the Hyderabad cops were acting on a tip-off on a huge consignment of contraband being smuggled via road. "We intercepted an i10 and detained two smugglers from Jogeshwari. The duo had received the drugs from smugglers in Hyderabad.

During interrogation, they revealed that the weed was grown in the jungles of Andhra Pradesh and supplied to cities like Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nanded. "It’s a well-coordinated gang that has been operating for quite a few years. AâÂÂhunt is on for those who fled," an officer said.

The gang used two cars -- a pilot that maintained a minimum distance of 5 km and led the consignment-loaded vehicle throughout the operation. "The drivers of both vehicles coordinated on nakabandis over the phone. If the pilot alerted the other car about cops along the route, the latter would immediately change course," the officer added.

Inspector Narendra Javvaji of Telangana police said, "The duo arrested has been identified as Murti Pillai and Ashok Mahatre."