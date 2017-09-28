Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Tuesday submitted documents of their financial dealings to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ongoing Panama Papers probe. The Bachchans submitted their documents through their representatives. Earlier, they were summoned by the ED and asked them to submit the documents.



Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai

The Income tax department has launched 33 prosecutions linked to the names revealed in the Panama Papers and is probing others. The Panama Papers are 11.5 million leaked documents that detail financial and attorney'client information for more than 214,488 offshore entities. The documents, some of which dated back to the 1970s, belonged to the Panamanian law firm and corporate service provider Mossack Fonseca, were leaked in 2015 by an anonymous source.

After Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Pakistan's Supreme Court from his post in the Panama Papers case, the tax authorities in India had sped up their investigations in the Panama Papers case in which names of several Indian film stars, including Amitabh Bachchan; politicians and businessmen figured. Records of Panamanian law firm showed that Amitabh Bachchan served as director of four offshore shipping companies between 1993 and 1997.

After his name figured in the Panama Papers, Amitabh Bachchan, however, had denied any wrongdoing and said that his remittances overseas were in line with Indian regulations. He had also denied any links with the firms named in the Panama Papers.