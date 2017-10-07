The Panchkula Police on Friday sent a notice to 45 members of Dera Management Committee in connection with August 25 violence that broke out in Panchkula when Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was declared guilty of rape by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.



Hundreds were injured in the violence following the conviction

The police have also recovered a hard disk which allegedly contains details of Dera's revenue. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday blamed the Punjab Police for the delay in the arrest of Honeypreet Insan and raised suspicion over its role in the whole affair. “There is surely something suspicious about it [Daal me kuch kaala hai],” Khattar told media.

Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim Singh, was arrested by the Haryana Police on Tuesday, on the highway near Chandigarh, along with another woman. At least 36 people were killed and hundreds were injured in the violence following the conviction of Ram Rahim in a 2002 rape case.