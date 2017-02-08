Panneerselvam dismissed as AIADMK Treasurer



O.Panneerselvam

Chennai: The AIADMK party has removed former Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam as party's Treasurer with immediate effect, the party said on Wednesday.

The dismissal came hours after Panneerselvam said on Tuesday he was threatened and coerced to resign as the Chief Minister to pave way for General Secretary V.K.Sasikala to occupy the position.

Senior leaders and ministers met Sasikala at the Poes Garden residence of late J.Jayalalithaa on Tuesday night and the decision was taken to dismiss Panneerselvam.