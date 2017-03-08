Panneerselvam leads hunger strike demanding probe into Jayalalithaa's death



O. Panneerselvam

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and his followers began their one day fast on Wednesday demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

The hunger protest is being held at all the district headquarters in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The protest began at 9 a.m. and would conclude at 5 p.m. AIADMK Members of Parliament and legislators belonging to Panneerselvam group are also participating in the protest.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5 last year after being in the Apollo Hospitals here for around 75 days. Members of Panneerselvam group have raised doubts about the circumstances surrounding Jayalalithaa's death.

As a caretaker, Panneerselvam had announced judicial inquiry into the death of Jayalalithaa. The Tamil Nadu government on March 6 made public the discharge summary of Jayalalithaa and said that she got the best medical treatment.