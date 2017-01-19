Panneerselvam seeks ordinance on Jallikattu, PM Modi says matter is subjudice



Prime Minister,Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam during their meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Amid massive protests in support of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to promulgate an ordinance enabling the holding of the popular bull-taming sport. Modi while assuring support, pointed out that the matter is sub-judice.

Panneerselvam was in the national capital to meet the Prime Minister.

"The ban imposed on Jallikattu by the Supreme Court came up for discussion. While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, the Prime Minister observed that the matter is presently sub-judice," the Prime Minister's Office said in a series of tweets.

"The Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the State Government," it added.

Panneerselvam said steps will be taken soon.

"I have asked Prime Minister to promulgate an emergency ordinance allowing Jallikattu," he told reporters after meeting the Prime Minister.

"The state government will take necessary action in coordination with the central government to hold Jallikattu. The state government's action in relation with Jallikattu would soon be seen.

"The Prime Minister said the central government will support the state government's action on Jallikattu as there is a case pending in the court," he added.

Panneerselvam also said that he and AIADMK chief Sasikala have written to the Prime Minister on the issue.

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned Jallikattu, saying that bulls cannot be used as performing animals including in bullock-cart races.

Since then, people have been urging the central government to take steps to allow the sport.

The common complaint among the protest leaders was that the Supreme Court had insulted the Tamil culture by disallowing the traditional sport observed during the harvest festival of Pongal.

In Tamil Nadu, the protests began on Tuesday morning following the arrest of protesters in Madurai district's Alanganallur town, well known for conducting the sport.

In Jallikattu, a bull vaulter is expected to hang on to the animal's hump for a stipulated distance or for a minimum of three jumps by the bull.

Huge protests continued in Chennai's Marina beach.

The Prime Minister also assured the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister that all possible assistance would be provided to the state to address the drought situation.

Panneerselvam said the state government has asked Rs 39,565 crore as drought relief.

"A central team would be deputed to Tamil Nadu shortly," Modi told the Chief Minister.