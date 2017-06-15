Police arrests pantry car staffer for 'raping' woman in Mumbai-Jaipur Aravali Express



Representational picture



A pantry car staffer of the Mumbai-Jaipur Aravali Express was arrested for allegedly raping a passenger on the train, the police said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old woman, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, stated in her complaint that on June 9, she was travelling from Mumbai to Jaipur by Aravali Express on an unreserved ticket and the coach was overcrowded.



Azhar Khan, a staffer of the pantry car, approached her with a promise of a seat. He then took her to the 'no-entry' section of the pantry car and allegedly raped her, P N Gamit, police inspector (in-charge), Government Railway Police (GRP), Surat, said. The woman, who was travelling alone, did not have a reserved seat and the bogies were overcrowded, he added. "The accused also threatened to throw the woman out of the train if she narrated her ordeal to anyone. "After reaching Jaipur, she informed her family members of the incident, following which an FIR was lodged at Jaipur and the case transferred to Surat," said Gamit.



The accused, a Jhansi resident and a contractual employee of a Delhi-based firm for the pantry car of Aravali Express, was arrested by the Vadodara GRP last night. He was identified on the basis of the description provided by the victim. Khan was later handed over to the Surat GRP, which is investigating the case, said Gamit.

