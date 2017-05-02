Panvel drug addicts booked for sexually abusing 8-year-old boy

The Panvel city police has booked two people for repeatedly sexually abusing an 8-year-old boy over a month. The case came to light after the victim's mother noticed a change in his behaviour and prodded him to reveal the issue. The duo has been identified as Panvel residents Waseem Sakkar (40) and Faiyaz Patel - both drug addicts.

While Sakkar was arrested and sent to three-day judicial custody, Patel is currently absconding.

The mother approached the police on Sunday evening and a case was registered late at night. In her statement, she said she grew suspicious of her son after he stopped going out to play. When she questioned him, he spilled the beans. "He claims that whenever he was out, the accused took him to an isolated spot and sodomised him.

They never committed the offence together, and have done it three to four times on separate occasions," said a police officer from Panvel city police station. Deepak Domb, API, Panvel City police station confirmed that the minor has been sent for a medical.