Panvel woman found dead in Nagpur hotel



Representational Image

A woman executive with a multinational company was found dead in her hotel room in Nagpur on Wednesday morning, police said. Alka P Waknaju (28), resident of Panvel near Mumbai, who worked with Nestle, had checked into Hotel Pride on Tuesday, for some official work.

After finishing her work, she returned to her hotel room in the evening. Later, when her parents called her at night, she did not respond, police sources said.

Her parents became worried as she suffered from epilepsy and immediately alerted the local staff of Nestle.

When the hotel staff opened the door of her room with a duplicate key on Wednesday morning, she was found dead.

There were no signs of forced entry into the room, nor were there any external injuries on her body, said inspector Sanjay Pande of Sonegaon police station. Traces of vomiting were found in the room, he said, adding that the cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is received.