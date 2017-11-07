Paradise Papers: Vijay Mallya, Maanayata Dutt among Indian names present in list



Jayant Sinha

More than 700 Indian names, including those of politicians, corporates and celebrities, on Sunday figured in the leaked 'Paradise Papers' detailing business dealings of "the world's most powerful people and companies" in offshore tax havens.



Maanyata Dutt

Regulatory and enforcement agencies swung into action by promising a multi-regulatory probe soon after the names started tumbling out as part of the latest global expose by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), even as several of those named denied any wrongdoing.



Vijay Mallya

The Indian names include defaulter businessman Vijay Mallya, corporate lobbyist Niira Radia, film star Sanjay Dutt's wife Dilnashin (Maanyata), Union minister Jayant Sinha, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and Rajya Sabha MP R K Sinha, the ICIJ's media partner, The Indian Express, said. Among the 180 countries represented in the data, India ranked 19th in terms of number of names (714).