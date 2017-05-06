Maharashtra's earn-&-learn ambassador begs to government for job after being completely paralysed

Chaiwala-turned-chartered accountant has been paralysed after an accident, but his repeated pleas to the state govt for a job have fallen on deaf ears



Somnath Giram's story could rival that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's - from a chaiwala to cracking the CA exam to being selected by the state as its brand ambassador.

Unfortunately, that's where the ascent stopped, and the decline began. The 31-year-old, paralysed completely from the waist down after meeting with an accident last year, is now bedridden, and numerous pleas to the Maharashtra government to help fund his treatment have elicited no response.

Somnath Giram, the son of a farmer from Akluj in Solapur, came to Pune to pursue his B.Com. After graduating in 2008, he took a flat on rent in Sadashiv Peth and opened a tea stall. Making ends meet with his monthly earnings of Rs 15,000 by selling chai, he started studying for his masters in commerce as well as the chartered accountancy (CA) exam. Beating all odds, on January 17, 2016, he cleared the CA exam.

In April last year, he was appointed as the brand ambassador for the state by the Maharashtra government. He started visiting colleges and universities across the state under the 'Earn and Learn' scheme, giving lectures to students, and sharing his life story and experiences with them. But a cruel twist of fate a few months later put an end to it all; paralysed after a car accident, Somnath is now back home in Solapur, unable to do any work.

He said, "I wanted to become the state finance minister, but the tragedy robbed me of that chance. I just want one more opportunity to prove myself."

The fateful drive

"After I cracked the CA exam, it felt like my good days had begun. I was felicitated in a number of places all over the state; I started giving lectures to students. I used to travel all over in buses then, which had started getting difficult. And so, I decided to learn driving and buy a car. That's where my downward spiral began," he said ruefully.

"On September 8, 2016, after delivering a lecture in my hometown, I was with a friend in his car, en route to take my driving test, when a truck rammed into us. We both sustained multiple injuries.

"I sustained serious injuries below my waist, fractured my hip, and also injured my spinal cord. I am paralysed waist down, bedridden since then."

Frustrated at not being able to do anything anymore, Somnath has lost the will to live.

He said, "Initially, the government helped me out with the treatment, as did members of the CA fraternity. But the funds dried up soon."



Call for help

"How much more am I supposed to struggle in life? I can't even make tea anymore, or I could have restarted that and bought my own medicines. Doctors have told me that I need a proper therapy, which is available in Pune at a cost of R30,000 a month. Back in my village, I started taking tuition classes of the children here, but when their parents couldn't afford to pay my fees, I decided to do it for free. At least they can have a good education," Somnath added.

"I have sent letters to the state, and also approached officials, appealing to them to give me a government job, so that I can get a quarter to stay in Pune and earn a living. But there's been no reply till date.

"My skills will be helpful to the government, as, after clearing the CA exam and travelling all over to give lectures, I worked hard to motivate students."

Somnath's father Bariram Pandharinath said, "My son was the apple of everyone's eye; he has lost his spark after the accident, but I still see a lot of strength in him to rebuild himself. He can't do much now, we have to do everything for him. Doctors have told us of good therapies and treatment available in the city that would help him, but where is the money?"

"I have four acres of land that I am ready to sell or mortgage, but there's already a loan that's yet to be repaid. Selling the land will get us money for a few sessions of the therapy he needs, it won't be of much help. We need the government to listen to our appeal," he added.