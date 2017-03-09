Parents of 5-year-old Thalassemia patient seek help from PM Modi



The 5-year-old child

Bebo, a 5-year-old girl from Agra, has has been suffering from Thalassemia for the last 3 years.

According to a report in ANI, her worried parents have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for help so that their daughter could be saved.

The report added that Bebo's father, Santosh Kumar, is a school van driver. It were the children who travel in his van who inform him about PM Modi's ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign.

Kumar now hopes the PM comes true to his words. He believes Modi helps everyone and adds, “I hope he will help us too.”

Thalassemia is a disorder where blood transfusion is required every few months.