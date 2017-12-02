Parents of teen who woke up from coma after clot in brain thank hospital for free treatment

Parents of Tardeo teenager express gratitude towards doctors at the children's hospital in Mahalaxmi for carrying out a life-saving procedure on him for free, after they were turned away by three hospitals citing lack of ventilator

"We are thankful to the doctors and the team at SRCC for giving our child a new lease of life. We are grateful that the hospital management has decided to waive off the bills," said Rubia, mother of Abdul Samad, 13, unable to control her emotions.



Abdul with his parents Imran and Rubina at the NH SRCC hospital, where he is recovering

The Tardeo teenager who had gone into a coma due to an aneurysm was saved in the nick of time by doctors at the children's hospital in Mahalaxmi, after his family was turned away by three hospitals citing lack of a ventilator.

Reacting to mid-day's Friday report ('Tardeo teen survives headache of a lifetime'), Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman of Narayana Hrudyalaya from Bengaluru said, "I will speak to my CEO and we will take care of the charges, they need not worry."

The good Samaritans

Dr Nishant Aditya, interventional neuro-radiologist, who carried out the balloon-assisted endovascular coiling to repair the aneurysm, said, "The doctors, including myself, had taken up the case only with the intention to save an innocent life, as the family was genuinely financially constrained. We are satisfied with the positive prognosis... He came to us in a comatose state and will leave the hospital cured."

When asked how they managed the expenses, as platinum coilings are otherwise very expensive, he added, "Pharma companies also do their best to support needy cases, and they provide some equipment and drugs, which they manufacture under their CSR programmes, for free."

'We are indebted'

"My son was just six months old when he developed a liver ailment, due to which he would bleed from his nose or mouth. I had taken him to numerous hospitals, including a super-specialty one in South Mumbai; none of them were even ready to conduct any test unless and until we deposited money," said the boy's father, Imran.

"I still remember, in 2013, I was helped by actor Salman Khan's Being Human foundation, which paid Rs 15,000, and another NGO that paid Rs 10,000 to the hospital, and only then they carried out an endoscopy.

"After he became comatose, my son was taken to three hospitals, but none of them were ready to admit him; all of them asked me to take my unconscious child to some other hospital. But at SRCC, the doctors told me not to worry and that my boy was under their care now, that they would do their best to save his life. This is the difference; life won here over money."

SRCC has also started carrying out clinical investigations to diagnose Abdul's liver problem and assured that this treatment too would be done for free. "My family is indebted to SRCC doctors for the rest of our lives. We will work hard and provide the best education to Abdul," Imran added.